Steak tacos in Wesley Chapel

More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Wesley Chapel
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
