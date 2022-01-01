West Sixth Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road
Popular Items
Location
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road
Frankfort KY
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Misfit Tacos
Creative and delicious unique tacos meant to be experienced and shared - not just eaten and forgotten.
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Horses. Bourbon. Barbeque. Renders.
El Gran Valle Verde
Come in and enjoy!
Butcher and Barrel
Come in and enjoy!