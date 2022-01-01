Go
West Sixth Cantina

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos (2)$8.00
diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño - 2 tacos
Mini Chicken Quesadilla$4.50
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with achiote & chipotle chicken + queso oaxaca
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled with queso oaxaca
Steak Tacos (2)$9.00
chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa - 2 tacos
Mini Quesadilla$3.00
fun-size flour tortilla grilled with queso oaxaca
Steak Quesadilla$10.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with chili rubbed skirt steak + queso oaxaca
Steak Taco$4.75
chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa
Steak Tacos (3)$13.00
chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa - 3 tacos
Chicken Taco$4.50
diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño
Location

Frankfort KY

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
