West Allen Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
9 West Allen St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 West Allen St.
Wentzville MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Stefanina's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Sugarfire Smokehouse
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
909 Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina
A modern Mexican Cantina with a twist!