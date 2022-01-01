West Bend restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
Popular items
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
SANDWICHES
Cafe Floriana
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
Espresso Lattes
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!
Baked Oatmeal
|$4.00
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
Dooley's
315 N Main St, West Bend
Popular items
WB Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.99
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette
WB Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara, Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauces
WB Dooleys Sliders
|$13.99
Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Wallace Lake Supper Club
2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend
Popular items
Cheese Curds
|$8.00
White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried
Supper Club Burger
|$11.00
½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll
Bavarian Pretzel Chicken
|$18.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Soup Korner
1803 N Main St, West Bend
Popular items
Pastrami Slaw & Bacon
|$8.00
Pastrami, bacon, provolone/Mozzarella cheese, southern slaw and boom boom sauce.
Ultimate BLT
|$8.00
Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.
Mushroom Beef & Swiss
|$8.00
Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop
804 Paradise Dr, West Bend
Maven's on Main
241 North Main Street, West Bend