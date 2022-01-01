West Bend restaurants you'll love

West Bend restaurants
Toast
  • West Bend

West Bend's top cuisines

American

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try West Bend restaurants

Timmer's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Timmer's Restaurant

5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend

Avg 4.6 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Cafe Floriana image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Floriana

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
Espresso Lattes
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!
Baked Oatmeal$4.00
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
Dooley's image

 

Dooley's

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WB Roasted Beet Salad$12.99
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette
WB Cheese Curds$8.99
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara, Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauces
WB Dooleys Sliders$13.99
Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche
Wallace Lake Supper Club image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Wallace Lake Supper Club

2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.00
White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried
Supper Club Burger$11.00
½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll
Bavarian Pretzel Chicken$18.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce
Soup Korner image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami Slaw & Bacon$8.00
Pastrami, bacon, provolone/Mozzarella cheese, southern slaw and boom boom sauce.
Ultimate BLT$8.00
Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.
Mushroom Beef & Swiss$8.00
Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.
VINO image

 

VINO

110 Wisconsin St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop image

 

Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop

804 Paradise Dr, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Maven's on Main

241 North Main Street, West Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More near West Bend to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
