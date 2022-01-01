West Bend bars & lounges you'll love

Timmer's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Timmer's Restaurant

5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend

Avg 4.6 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Dooley's image

 

Dooley's

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WB Cheese Curds$8.99
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara, Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauces
WB Roasted Beet Salad$12.99
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette
WB Dooleys Sliders$13.99
Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche
More about Dooley's
Wallace Lake Supper Club image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Wallace Lake Supper Club

2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.00
White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried
Supper Club Burger$11.00
½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll
Bavarian Pretzel Chicken$18.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce
More about Wallace Lake Supper Club

