West Bend bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Bend
More about Timmer's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
More about Dooley's
Dooley's
315 N Main St, West Bend
|Popular items
|WB Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara, Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauces
|WB Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.99
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette
|WB Dooleys Sliders
|$13.99
Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche
More about Wallace Lake Supper Club
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Wallace Lake Supper Club
2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried
|Supper Club Burger
|$11.00
½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll
|Bavarian Pretzel Chicken
|$18.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce