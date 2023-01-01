Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Bread Pudding
West Bend restaurants that serve bread pudding
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
Avg 4.6
(1715 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$9.00
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Gary's Place
110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend
No reviews yet
Rumchata Walnut Bread Pudding
$7.95
More about Gary's Place
