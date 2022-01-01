Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Cake
West Bend restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
Avg 4.6
(1715 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Dooley's
315 N Main St, West Bend
No reviews yet
WB Crab Cakes
$12.99
Three Crab Cakes served with a Remoulade and Lemon Tarragon Aioli
More about Dooley's
Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend
Corn Dogs
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Cookies
Mac And Cheese
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pretzels
More near West Bend to explore
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(642 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(867 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston