Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Bend

Go
West Bend restaurants
Toast

West Bend restaurants that serve cake

Timmer's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Timmer's Restaurant

5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend

Avg 4.6 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Dooley's

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
WB Crab Cakes$12.99
Three Crab Cakes served with a Remoulade and Lemon Tarragon Aioli
More about Dooley's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend

Corn Dogs

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pretzels

Map

More near West Bend to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1366 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston