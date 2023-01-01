Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Carrot Cake
West Bend restaurants that serve carrot cake
SANDWICHES
Cafe Floriana
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend
Avg 4.8
(135 reviews)
GF Carrot Cake With Pecans And Cream Cheese Icing
$3.50
More about Cafe Floriana
Gary's Place
110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
More about Gary's Place
