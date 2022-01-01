Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in West Bend

Go
West Bend restaurants
Toast

West Bend restaurants that serve cookies

Cafe Floriana image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Floriana

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies
Molasses Cookies$2.00
M&M Cookies$2.00
More about Cafe Floriana
Item pic

 

Dooley's

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
WB Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.99
More about Dooley's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Gourmet White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie$3.75
Soft, and chewy! Made with real butter, premium white chocolate and succulent macadamia nuts highlight these cookies.
Udis Gluten Free single Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Full of taste. Free of gluten. Soy & nut free. Contains milk and egg.
Cookies & Cream Smoothie$6.00
More about Soup Korner

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Corn Dogs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near West Bend to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1366 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston