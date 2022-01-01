Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Corn Dogs
West Bend restaurants that serve corn dogs
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
Avg 4.6
(1715 reviews)
Mini Corn Dogs
$6.95
served with fries or chips
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Dooley's
315 N Main St, West Bend
No reviews yet
WB Kids' Corn Dog
$5.99
More about Dooley's
