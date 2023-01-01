Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in West Bend

Go
West Bend restaurants
Toast

West Bend restaurants that serve greek salad

Dooley's image

 

Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
WB Greek Salad$15.99
More about Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Greek Salad is a mix of kalamata olives, pepperoncini, sliced red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and a dash of black pepper. We recommend the Greek dressing for this beautiful salad.
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend

Caesar Salad

Banana Smoothies

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near West Bend to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1538 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston