Mango smoothies in West Bend

West Bend restaurants
West Bend restaurants that serve mango smoothies

SANDWICHES

Cafe Floriana

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Banana Smoothie$4.98
Mango, banana, orange juice
More about Cafe Floriana
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Coconut Smoothie$5.50
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

