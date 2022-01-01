Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in West Bend

Go
West Bend restaurants
Toast

West Bend restaurants that serve muffins

Cafe Floriana image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Floriana

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$2.00
GF Coconut Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.25
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin$3.00
More about Cafe Floriana
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Udis GF Blueberry Muffin$4.25
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near West Bend to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston