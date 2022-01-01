Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Muffins
West Bend restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
Cafe Floriana
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend
Avg 4.8
(135 reviews)
Muffins
$2.00
GF Coconut Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.25
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
$3.00
More about Cafe Floriana
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St
1803 N Main St, West Bend
Avg 4.8
(102 reviews)
Udis GF Blueberry Muffin
$4.25
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St
