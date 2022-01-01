Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Prime Ribs
West Bend restaurants that serve prime ribs
SEAFOOD
Timmer's Restaurant
5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend
Avg 4.6
(1715 reviews)
Prime Rib Sandwich
$19.00
shaved prime rib on toasted roll with swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and au jus
More about Timmer's Restaurant
Gary's Place
110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend
No reviews yet
Prime Rib-Queen
$27.00
More about Gary's Place
Browse other tasty dishes in West Bend
Fajitas
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Chicken Salad
Caprese Sandwiches
More near West Bend to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(741 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston