Taco salad in West Bend

West Bend restaurants
West Bend restaurants that serve taco salad

Dooley's image

 

Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI

315 N Main St, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
WB Beef Taco Salad$14.99
More about Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Style Salad$17.50
Shredded Beef, whole avocado, fire roasted corn, black olives, jalapenos, diced onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with tri-color tortilla strips! We recommend the Ancho Chipotle dressing for this salad!!
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St

