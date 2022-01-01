Waffles in West Bend
West Bend restaurants that serve waffles
Dooley's
315 N Main St, West Bend
|WB Chicken Waffles
|$14.99
Breakfast anytime! Belgian waffle topped with fried Chicken & Honey Chipotle.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Soup Korner
1803 N Main St, West Bend
|S'mores Waffle
|$8.25
1 Belgium waffle topped with mini marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, scoop of cheesecake, rainbow jimmy's and chocolate drizzle. Comes with 1 breakfast sausage.
|Apple Cinnamon Walnut Waffle
|$10.25
1 large Belgium waffle topped with fresh Apples tossed in cinnamon sugar, walnuts, scoop of cheese cake, caramel and vanilla drizzle. Comes with 1 breakfast sausage.
|Raspberry Waffle
|$8.25
1 Belgium waffle topped with fresh raspberries, scoop of cheesecake, powdered sugar and raspberry drizzle. Comes with 1 breakfast sausage.