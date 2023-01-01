Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Berlin

Go
West Berlin restaurants
Toast

West Berlin restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

175 New Jersey 73, West Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.99
Homemade carrot cake with a walnut crust and cream cheese icing
Red Velvet Cake$9.99
Moist Chocolate Cake layered with vanilla buttercream icing and coated with oreo crumbles on the crust
Fat Crab Cakes$35.00
2 Jumbo lump crabcakes pan-fried and served over spinach risotto topped with an orange citrus coulis
More about The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro image

 

Map

Map

