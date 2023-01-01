Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in West Berlin

Go
West Berlin restaurants
Toast

West Berlin restaurants that serve honey chicken

Consumer pic

 

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

175 New Jersey 73, West Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" Honey Sriracha Chicken$26.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
10" Honey Sriracha Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
More about The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro image

 

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

175 NJ-73, Berlin Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10" Honey Sriracha Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
16" Honey Sriracha Chicken$26.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
More about The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in West Berlin

Risotto

Chicken Soup

Crab Cakes

Prosciutto

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Parmesan

Calamari

Map

More near West Berlin to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston