Honey chicken in West Berlin
West Berlin restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
175 New Jersey 73, West Berlin
|16" Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
|10" Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
More about The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
175 NJ-73, Berlin Township
|10" Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
|16" Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing