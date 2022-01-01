West Bloomfield restaurants you'll love
West Bloomfield's top cuisines
Must-try West Bloomfield restaurants
More about Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Sm. Braided Plain Challah
|$5.05
|Square Challah
|$5.95
|Cinnamon Swirl Challah
|$6.75
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Naked Fuel Juice Bar
6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Java Nibbs
|$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
|PB Flip
|$11.95
banana, dates, peanut butter, almond milk, cacao, raw honey, cinnamon, chocolate vegan protein | antioxidant-rich, energy booster, post-workout meal, muscle recovery
dairy free, gluten free
|Mint Chip
|$11.95
almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich
gluten free
More about Prime29 Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime29 Steakhouse
6545 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township
|Popular items
|Mushrooms
|$12.00
rosemary, shallots, garlic butter
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
roasted garlic
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$16.00
valhrona dark chocolate, vanilla gelato, pecans
More about Soul Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Classic Pizza
|$10.00
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|Ancient Grain Salad
|$15.00
More about Crispelli's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crispelli's
6690 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|15" Margherita
|$17.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|Crispelli Entree Salad
|$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
|11" Margherita
|$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
More about NARA
NARA
5656 W. Maple, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Sesame Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Wasabi Ranch
|STEAK HIBACHI
|$35.00
More about Crispelli's Catering
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crispelli's Catering
6690 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
More about The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
6339 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Chorizo Skillet
|$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
|Cloud Nine
|$14.00
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
|Cinco De Mayo Egg White
|$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
More about Library Pub
Library Pub
6363 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield Township