West Bloomfield restaurants you'll love

Go
West Bloomfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try West Bloomfield restaurants

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle image

 

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle

6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Braided Plain Challah$5.05
Square Challah$5.95
Cinnamon Swirl Challah$6.75
More about Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

 

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Java Nibbs$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
PB Flip$11.95
banana, dates, peanut butter, almond milk, cacao, raw honey, cinnamon, chocolate vegan protein | antioxidant-rich, energy booster, post-workout meal, muscle recovery
dairy free, gluten free
Mint Chip$11.95
almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich
gluten free
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Prime29 Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime29 Steakhouse

6545 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township

Avg 4.5 (2668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushrooms$12.00
rosemary, shallots, garlic butter
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
roasted garlic
Chocolate Lava Cake$16.00
valhrona dark chocolate, vanilla gelato, pecans
More about Prime29 Steakhouse
Soul Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Soul Cafe

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Pizza$10.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Ancient Grain Salad$15.00
More about Soul Cafe
Crispelli's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crispelli's

6690 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
15" Margherita$17.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
11" Margherita$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
More about Crispelli's
NARA image

 

NARA

5656 W. Maple, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sesame Chicken Wings$14.00
Wasabi Ranch
STEAK HIBACHI$35.00
More about NARA
Crispelli's Catering image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crispelli's Catering

6690 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crispelli's Catering
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield

6339 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Skillet$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
Cloud Nine$14.00
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
Cinco De Mayo Egg White$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
More about The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
Restaurant banner

 

Library Pub

6363 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Library Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Bloomfield

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near West Bloomfield to explore

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston