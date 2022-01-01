Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in West Bloomfield

Go
West Bloomfield restaurants
Toast

West Bloomfield restaurants that serve avocado toast

Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

 

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Egg Toast$11.95
Avocado Toast$9.95
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Soul Cafe

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Soul Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bloomfield

Salmon

Chili

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Cake

Pies

Tuna Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near West Bloomfield to explore

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston