Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pies in West Bloomfield

Go
West Bloomfield restaurants
Toast

West Bloomfield restaurants that serve blueberry pies

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle image

 

Dakota Bread

6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pie$16.50
More about Dakota Bread
Soul Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Soul Cafe

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pie$7.00
More about Soul Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bloomfield

Pancakes

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Cake

Map

More near West Bloomfield to explore

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1728 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston