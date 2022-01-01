Cake in West Bloomfield
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve cake
More about Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield
|6" Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$24.00
|Flourless 7 Layer Cake
|$23.00
|8" Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$40.00
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Naked Fuel Juice Bar
6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|Carrot Cake
|$11.95
fresh carrot juice, banana, walnuts, ginger, dates, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla vegan protein | high fiber, promotes gut health, vitamin a rich, vitamin k rich, potassium-rich
gluten free, vegan