Chili in
West Bloomfield
/
West Bloomfield
/
Chili
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve chili
Naked Fuel Juice Bar
6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Vegan Chili
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
Avg 4.3
(45 reviews)
Chili Fries
$15.00
More about Soul Cafe
