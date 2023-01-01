Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield restaurants
Toast

West Bloomfield restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Soul Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Soul Cafe

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwhich$15.00
More about Soul Cafe
New York Bagel image

 

New York Bagel West Bloomfield

6927 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Egg Salad$3.79
Homemade Egg Salad$0.00
More about New York Bagel West Bloomfield

