French toast in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield restaurants
Toast

West Bloomfield restaurants that serve french toast

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Soul Cafe

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
Cinnamon Sugar French Toast$12.00
More about Soul Cafe
The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield

6339 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

No reviews yet
S'more French Toast$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
French Toast (Kids)$9.00
Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust!
More about The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield

