French toast in West Bloomfield

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
|Cinnamon Sugar French Toast
|$12.00
The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
6339 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|S'more French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
|French Toast (Kids)
|$9.00
|Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust!