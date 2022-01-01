Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lox in
West Bloomfield
/
West Bloomfield
/
Lox
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve lox
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
Avg 4.3
(45 reviews)
Lox Plate
$14.00
More about Soul Cafe
New York Bagel West Bloomfield
6927 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Lox
$5.39
Acme Hand Sliced Lox
$0.00
Lox & Chive Cream Cheese
$0.00
More about New York Bagel West Bloomfield
Browse other tasty dishes in West Bloomfield
Baklava
Pancakes
Falafel Pitas
Tuna Salad
Crepes
Blueberry Pies
French Toast
Hot Chocolate
More near West Bloomfield to explore
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1842 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston