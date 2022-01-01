Pancakes in West Bloomfield
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Soul Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.00
More about The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
The Jagged Fork - West Bloomfield
6339 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
|Original Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas,
chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$12.00
Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!