Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
West Bloomfield
/
West Bloomfield
/
Pretzels
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve pretzels
Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$1.75
More about Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Naked Fuel Juice Bar
6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Pop Daddy Pretzel
$6.95
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in West Bloomfield
Cake
Avocado Toast
Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls
Pies
Carrot Cake
Salmon
More near West Bloomfield to explore
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1606 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston