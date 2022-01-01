Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield restaurants
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve pretzels

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle image

 

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle

6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield

Takeout
Pretzel$1.75
More about Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

 

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

6718-B Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield

Takeout
Pop Daddy Pretzel$6.95
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar

