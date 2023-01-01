Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quiche in
West Bloomfield
/
West Bloomfield
/
Quiche
West Bloomfield restaurants that serve quiche
Dakota Bread
6879 orchard lake road, West Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Salmon & Chives Quiche
$16.50
More about Dakota Bread
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Soul Cafe
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield
Avg 4.3
(45 reviews)
Vegetable Quiche
$15.00
More about Soul Cafe
