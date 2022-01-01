Chicken tenders in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$10.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|CHICKEN TENDER DINNER
|$15.99
Our homemade chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauces
SEAFOOD
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston
|KIDS FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$6.00
Served with regular fries and juice
|CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY
|$11.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
|CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$16.00
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.