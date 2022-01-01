Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in West Boylston

West Boylston restaurants
West Boylston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Main pic

 

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER DINNER$15.99
Our homemade chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauces
Item pic

SEAFOOD

NOLA Cajun Kitchen

340 W Boylston St, West Boylston

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
Served with regular fries and juice
CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY$11.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$16.00
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
