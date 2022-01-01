Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
West Boylston
/
West Boylston
/
Coleslaw
West Boylston restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
No reviews yet
COLESLAW
$2.25
Add to your meal
More about The Draught House Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston
Avg 4.5
(18 reviews)
CAJUN COLESLAW
$1.50
Our own coleslaw with a kick!
More about NOLA Cajun Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in West Boylston
French Fries
Chicken Parmesan
Calamari
Cake
Fish And Chips
Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Penne
More near West Boylston to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Leominster
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Fitchburg
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston