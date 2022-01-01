Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in West Boylston

West Boylston restaurants
West Boylston restaurants that serve honey chicken

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Honey Ginger Chicken$16.00
panko chicken, romaine & mesclun, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, red peppers, almonds, honey ginger vinaigrette
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
Main pic

 

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders coated in honey BBQ in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing
More about The Draught House Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

NOLA Cajun Kitchen

340 W Boylston St, West Boylston

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT HONEY CHICKEN BASKET$16.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried, drizzled with our hot honey blend. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
JAX'S HOT HONEY CHICKEN PO BOY$12.00
Fried chicken tender strips drizzled with our hot honey blend
More about NOLA Cajun Kitchen

