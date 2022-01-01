Honey chicken in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve honey chicken
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Crispy Honey Ginger Chicken
|$16.00
panko chicken, romaine & mesclun, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, red peppers, almonds, honey ginger vinaigrette
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders coated in honey BBQ in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing
SEAFOOD
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston
|HOT HONEY CHICKEN BASKET
|$16.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried, drizzled with our hot honey blend. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
|JAX'S HOT HONEY CHICKEN PO BOY
|$12.00
Fried chicken tender strips drizzled with our hot honey blend