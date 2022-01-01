Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Boylston

Go
West Boylston restaurants
Toast

West Boylston restaurants that serve salmon

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$24.00
grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, onion rings, sundried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Baked Almond Salmon$24.00
almond panko encrusted salmon, honey mustard drizzle, rice pilaf, vegetable of the day
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
Main pic

 

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6OZ SALMON$13.99
Grilled or Baked
Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze
CAULIFLOWER & SALMON GRAIN SALAD$15.99
Grilled salmon on a bed of blended grains & cauliflower in a mayo herb aioli finished with a blood orange vinaigrette
More about The Draught House Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in West Boylston

Calamari

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Crab Rangoon

Turkey Clubs

Fried Pickles

Map

More near West Boylston to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston