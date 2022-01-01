Salmon in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve salmon
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, onion rings, sundried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
|Baked Almond Salmon
|$24.00
almond panko encrusted salmon, honey mustard drizzle, rice pilaf, vegetable of the day
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|6OZ SALMON
|$13.99
Grilled or Baked
Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze
|CAULIFLOWER & SALMON GRAIN SALAD
|$15.99
Grilled salmon on a bed of blended grains & cauliflower in a mayo herb aioli finished with a blood orange vinaigrette