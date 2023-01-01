Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Branch restaurants you'll love

West Branch restaurants
  West Branch

West Branch's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bakeries
Must-try West Branch restaurants

Main Street Sweets image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Sweets

104-1 /2 E Main St, West Branch

Avg 4.6 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Polar Bear$2.80
Fries$1.87
Tenderloin$7.57
More about Main Street Sweets
The Serving Cafe image

 

The Serving Cafe

106 E Main St, West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Mocha$0.00
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate with Whip
Latte$0.00
Espresso & Steamed Milk
California Club$9.00
Turkey / Ham / Bacon Jam / Lettuce / Tomato / Avomayo Sauce / Croissant
More about The Serving Cafe
Main pic

 

the Lively

3 Ember Lane, West Branch

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about the Lively

