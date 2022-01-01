West Branch restaurants you'll love
West Branch's top cuisines
Must-try West Branch restaurants
More about The Highway Brewing Company
The Highway Brewing Company
209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$16.00
Angus burger with fire roasted tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, and a house Gochujang aioli. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Angus Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and our house coleslaw. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
|Brewhouse Pretzel
|$12.00
Soft baked giant 10 inch pub pretzel accompanied with our signature beer cheese and honey mustard.
More about Buck's Country Cookin'
Buck's Country Cookin'
105 Plaza East, West Branch
|Popular items
|Bucks Broasted Chicken
|$12.99
Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken dinner, served with choice of potato and choice of side dish. Served with hush puppies.
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.99
Soft pretzel bites served with a side of nacho cheese
More about Mac's Place
Mac's Place
3098 W Houghton Ave, West Branch
|Popular items
|Mac's Special
|$4.99
2 eggs, hash browns, & toast
|Farmers Omelette
|$8.99
Ham, green peppers, onions, hash browns (inside), mushrooms, & cheese
|Club
|$8.99
Bacon, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast
More about Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
711 W Houghton Ave, West Branch