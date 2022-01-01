West Branch restaurants you'll love

West Branch restaurants
Toast
  • West Branch

West Branch's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try West Branch restaurants

The Highway Brewing Company image

 

The Highway Brewing Company

209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$16.00
Angus burger with fire roasted tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, and a house Gochujang aioli. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Bacon Burger$16.00
Angus Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and our house coleslaw. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Brewhouse Pretzel$12.00
Soft baked giant 10 inch pub pretzel accompanied with our signature beer cheese and honey mustard.
More about The Highway Brewing Company
Buck's Country Cookin' image

 

Buck's Country Cookin'

105 Plaza East, West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucks Broasted Chicken$12.99
Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken dinner, served with choice of potato and choice of side dish. Served with hush puppies.
Cobb Salad$11.99
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
Pretzel Bites$6.99
Soft pretzel bites served with a side of nacho cheese
More about Buck's Country Cookin'
Mac's Place image

 

Mac's Place

3098 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac's Special$4.99
2 eggs, hash browns, & toast
Farmers Omelette$8.99
Ham, green peppers, onions, hash browns (inside), mushrooms, & cheese
Club$8.99
Bacon, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast
More about Mac's Place
Dairy Queen image

 

Dairy Queen

711 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dairy Queen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Branch

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

