Chicken sandwiches in West Branch
West Branch restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Highway Brewing Company
The Highway Brewing Company
209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch
|Southern Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy fried chicken with a hint of spice on a grilled cheddar biscuit and topped with mayo, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato, and our pimento cheese spread. Comes with spiral fries.
More about Buck's Country Cookin'
Buck's Country Cookin'
105 Plaza East, West Branch
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear