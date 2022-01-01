Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in West Branch

West Branch restaurants
West Branch restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Highway Brewing Company image

 

The Highway Brewing Company

209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three lightly battered and fried, all white meat chicken strips. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
More about The Highway Brewing Company
Buck's Country Cookin' image

 

Buck's Country Cookin'

105 Plaza East, West Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$10.49
Three deep fried chicken tenders served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Strip Dinner$11.99
Three golden brown breaded chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce, choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
More about Buck's Country Cookin'

