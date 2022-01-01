Chicken tenders in West Branch
West Branch restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Highway Brewing Company
The Highway Brewing Company
209 W Houghton Ave., West Branch
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Three lightly battered and fried, all white meat chicken strips. Comes with spiral fries and applesauce.
More about Buck's Country Cookin'
Buck's Country Cookin'
105 Plaza East, West Branch
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.49
Three deep fried chicken tenders served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$11.99
Three golden brown breaded chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce, choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.