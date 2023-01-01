Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve bisque

Matt The Miller's Tavern - West Chester - 9558 Civic Center Blvd.

9558 Civic Center Blvd., West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Bisque$7.49
Jag's Steak & Seafood

5980 WEST CHESTER ROAD, WEST CHESTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB BISQUE$9.00
INTENSE CRAB STOCK WITH FRESH CREAM, TOPPED WITH LUMP CRAB & SHERRY CREME FRAICHE THEN SPRINKLED WITH GREEN ONION
MUSHROOM BISQUE$9.00
FRESH MUSHROOMS BLENDED WITH VEGETABLE STOCK AND FRESH CREAM. TOPPED WITH TRUFFLE CREME FRAICHE AND CRISPY MUSHROOMS.
