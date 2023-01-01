Tacos in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve tacos
Divine 9 Dines
Brate Drive, West Chester
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
These street tacos are juicy and full Mexican flavor and spices.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
2 Street Shrimp Tacos with a blend of Mexican and Cajun spices.
Mck's BBQ - 7521 Gibson Street
7521 Gibson Street, Liberty Township
|Tacos (2)
|$6.99
Choice of Meat: Pork with Coleslaw; Burnt Ends with Arugula: Brisket or Pork Belly with Mango avocado salsa; Chicken with lettuce, mango avocado salsa and cilantro; Shark with lettuce, mango avocado salsa, spicy sauce