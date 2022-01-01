West Chester restaurants you'll love
West Chester's top cuisines
Must-try West Chester restaurants
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Popular items
|Southwestern Bowl
Marinated Pulled Chicken Breast, Quinoa, Spinach, Roasted Corn, Charred Scallions, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Avocado, Queso Cotija, Chipotle Ranch
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
Pepper Jack, Portobello Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Whole Wheat Tortilla
with Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa & Sour Cream
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Mainline
|$14.25
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
|Bruno
|$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
|3 Egg Platter
|$6.50
Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Stadium Fries
|$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
|California Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
|Crispy Shrimp
|$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
8 W Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|BASIC
|$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
|CHICKEN SANTA FE BURRITO
|$9.75
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
|BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$8.75
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
|Arancini
|$13.00
Fried “risotto balls” filled with beef bolognese, green peas, mozzarella
|Maria's Meatballs Family Style
|$65.00
San marzano tomato sauce, basil
Stove and Tap
158 W Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$16.00
hickory smoked bacon, herbed garlic aioli, sourdough
|Dry Aged Steakhouse Burger
|$19.00
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Impossible Burger
|$18.00
american cheese, special sauce, pickled onion, lettuce
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
|Rize Green Dream
|$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
|Rize Plain Jane
|$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
|Popular items
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
|Hashbrown
|$1.75
|$2 Muffin
|$2.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
|Wings
|$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
Epicurean Feast
1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester
|Popular items
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
|Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
The Couch Tomato Cafe'
31 West Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Holy Chipotle
|$11.79
|Kickin Chicken
|$9.49
|16" Plain Jane
|$18.49
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Popular items
|Pear Salad (GF)
|$13.75
Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, walnut vinaigrette dressing.
*Dressing contains nuts
|Mushroom Soup (GF)
|$8.50
White truffle essence
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, cracked parmesan, croutons.
*Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Jersey Shore
|$10.00
Our classic Jersey style breakfast anytime sandwich. So delicious with thick sliced grilled LAL ham, battered and baked tofu and melted cheddar on a toasted mg bread, slathered with mayo.
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
Double decker of happiness. BLT on top, turkey sandwich on the bottom. Coconut bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made turkey, cheddar cheese, and sliced apples on three slices of seeded multigrain toast with choice of spicy or regular mayo.
|My Cousin Vinny
|$12.00
Everyones favorite classic italian hoagie. Our housemade salami, ham, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy hoagie spread, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano. Best sandwich you'll ever meet!
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Small Family Meal- Feeds 2-3
|$44.99
Menu changes weekly!
|Large Family Meal - Feeds 4-6
|$79.99
Menu changes weekly!
|Mae's Burger
|$14.00
Peter Clark Kitchen
698 East Market Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|*SOUP SPECIAL* Wild Mushroom Bisque
|$6.99
12oz
|BBQ Short Rib Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
Garlic butter crimini's, arugula and red onion, crispy sweet potato, sharp cheddar toasted brioche
|Modi's Chicken Cutlet
|$13.99
Sliced prosciutto, pickled red onion, lemon parsley aioli, sliced tomato, baby arugula, sharp provolone, sourdough
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Popular items
|Philly Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Philadelphia cheesesteak, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of ancho Chili ketchup.
|Prime Rib Dip
|$15.00
Slow roasted ribeye, topped with Irish Whiskey onions and melted provolone on a toasted sesame roll. Served with
au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Lightly fried beer battered white cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and our lemon tartar sauce.
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Avalon Burger
|$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
|Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara
|$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
|Eggplant Chips
|$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|Popular items
|Italian
|$8.25
Provolone cheese, cappicola, genoa salami, ham, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano.
|Cheese Steak
American Cheese on bottom, mozzarella on top
|Chicken Finger
|$11.95
SANDWICHES
Two Birds Cafe
653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester
|Popular items
|SINGLE PANCAKE
|$3.00
|COUNTRY POTATOES
|$4.00
|BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$7.00
Wrong Crowd Beer Co.
342 Hannum Avenue, West Chester
|Popular items
|Roasted Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing
|The Upside Down
|$10.00
Cheese and Sauce
|Hawaiian
|$12.00
Prosciutto and Pineapple
Levante Brewing
208 East Carter Drive, Suite 2, West Chester
|Popular items
|4 PK Cloudy and Cumbersome Tangerine
|$20.00
|4 PK Cloudy and Cumbersome
|$16.00
|6 PK Lightly Cloudy
|$17.00
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$4.49
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
|Beverages
Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists
|Build Your Perfect Sandwich
|$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Popular items
|Classic Chef Salad
|$7.29
Hard-Boiled Egg, Sliced Turkey, Salami & Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Cheese, all placed upon a bed of Fresh Lettuce.
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
|Deep River Chip Zesty Jalapeno
|$1.99
Gluten Free
Blazin J's - West Chester
139 West Gay Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.99
Always fresh hand-cut and fried to golden crisp perfection and sprinkled with just the right amount of cilantro. Try dipping these bad boys in our J's Hot House Mayo!
|Add a Tender
|$2.99
|MYO Small Salad
|$4.99
Saxbys
701 S High Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Cold Brew
|$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
|Iced Latte
|$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
|Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
|$2.25
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.
Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Highland House
994 Marshallton Thorndale Rd, West Chester
