West Chester restaurants you'll love

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Chester

West Chester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try West Chester restaurants

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Bowl
Marinated Pulled Chicken Breast, Quinoa, Spinach, Roasted Corn, Charred Scallions, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Avocado, Queso Cotija, Chipotle Ranch
Salmon Cobb Salad$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
Quesadilla$4.95
Pepper Jack, Portobello Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Whole Wheat Tortilla
with Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Dartcor
Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mainline$14.25
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
Bruno$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
3 Egg Platter$6.50
Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns
More about Market Street Grill
Timothy's West Chester image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Timothy's West Chester

929 S High St, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stadium Fries$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
California Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
Crispy Shrimp$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
More about Timothy's West Chester
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

8 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
CHICKEN SANTA FE BURRITO$9.75
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA$8.75
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
Limoncello West Chester image

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Arancini$13.00
Fried “risotto balls” filled with beef bolognese, green peas, mozzarella
Maria's Meatballs Family Style$65.00
San marzano tomato sauce, basil
More about Limoncello West Chester
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken BLT$16.00
hickory smoked bacon, herbed garlic aioli, sourdough
Dry Aged Steakhouse Burger$19.00
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, special sauce, pickled onion, lettuce
More about Stove and Tap
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
Rize Green Dream$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
Rize Plain Jane$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
More about Rize Pizza
Bagel Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bistro

1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester

Avg 3.8 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Hashbrown$1.75
$2 Muffin$2.00
More about Bagel Bistro
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Platter$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
Wings$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
More about Riggtown Oven
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast
The Couch Tomato Cafe' image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

31 West Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Holy Chipotle$11.79
Kickin Chicken$9.49
16" Plain Jane$18.49
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe'
Four Dogs Tavern image

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pear Salad (GF)$13.75
Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, walnut vinaigrette dressing.
*Dressing contains nuts
Mushroom Soup (GF)$8.50
White truffle essence
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, cracked parmesan, croutons.
*Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Love Again Local image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jersey Shore$10.00
Our classic Jersey style breakfast anytime sandwich. So delicious with thick sliced grilled LAL ham, battered and baked tofu and melted cheddar on a toasted mg bread, slathered with mayo.
Turkey Club$13.00
Double decker of happiness. BLT on top, turkey sandwich on the bottom. Coconut bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made turkey, cheddar cheese, and sliced apples on three slices of seeded multigrain toast with choice of spicy or regular mayo.
My Cousin Vinny$12.00
Everyones favorite classic italian hoagie. Our housemade salami, ham, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy hoagie spread, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano. Best sandwich you'll ever meet!
More about Love Again Local
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Family Meal- Feeds 2-3$44.99
Menu changes weekly!
Large Family Meal - Feeds 4-6$79.99
Menu changes weekly!
Mae's Burger$14.00
More about Mae's WC
Peter Clark Kitchen image

 

Peter Clark Kitchen

698 East Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*SOUP SPECIAL* Wild Mushroom Bisque$6.99
12oz
BBQ Short Rib Sloppy Joe$14.99
Garlic butter crimini's, arugula and red onion, crispy sweet potato, sharp cheddar toasted brioche
Modi's Chicken Cutlet$13.99
Sliced prosciutto, pickled red onion, lemon parsley aioli, sliced tomato, baby arugula, sharp provolone, sourdough
More about Peter Clark Kitchen
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Egg Rolls$14.00
Philadelphia cheesesteak, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of ancho Chili ketchup.
Prime Rib Dip$15.00
Slow roasted ribeye, topped with Irish Whiskey onions and melted provolone on a toasted sesame roll. Served with
au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Lightly fried beer battered white cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and our lemon tartar sauce.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avalon Burger$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
Eggplant Chips$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
More about Bar Avalon
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$8.25
Provolone cheese, cappicola, genoa salami, ham, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano.
Cheese Steak
American Cheese on bottom, mozzarella on top
Chicken Finger$11.95
More about Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SINGLE PANCAKE$3.00
COUNTRY POTATOES$4.00
BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
More about Two Birds Cafe
Wrong Crowd Beer Co. image

 

Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

342 Hannum Avenue, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Buffalo Wings$16.00
Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing
The Upside Down$10.00
Cheese and Sauce
Hawaiian$12.00
Prosciutto and Pineapple
More about Wrong Crowd Beer Co.
Penn's Table image

SANDWICHES

Penn's Table

100 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (518 reviews)
Takeout
More about Penn's Table
Andiario image

 

Andiario

106 West Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andiario
Goal Line Pub image

 

Goal Line Pub

700 Lawrence Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Goal Line Pub
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. image

 

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

10 E Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

Levante Brewing

208 East Carter Drive, Suite 2, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4 PK Cloudy and Cumbersome Tangerine$20.00
4 PK Cloudy and Cumbersome$16.00
6 PK Lightly Cloudy$17.00
More about Levante Brewing
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$4.49
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Beverages
Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chef Salad$7.29
Hard-Boiled Egg, Sliced Turkey, Salami & Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Cheese, all placed upon a bed of Fresh Lettuce.
Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
Deep River Chip Zesty Jalapeno$1.99
Gluten Free
More about Cafe Services
Blazin J's - West Chester image

 

Blazin J's - West Chester

139 West Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
Always fresh hand-cut and fried to golden crisp perfection and sprinkled with just the right amount of cilantro. Try dipping these bad boys in our J's Hot House Mayo!
Add a Tender$2.99
MYO Small Salad$4.99
More about Blazin J's - West Chester
Saxbys Coffee image

 

Saxbys

701 S High Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.25
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.
Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
More about Saxbys
Restaurant banner

 

Highland House

994 Marshallton Thorndale Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Highland House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Chester

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston