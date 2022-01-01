West Chester American restaurants you'll love

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Chester

Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mainline$14.25
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
Bruno$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
3 Egg Platter$6.50
Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns
More about Market Street Grill
Timothy's West Chester image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Timothy's West Chester

929 S High St, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stadium Fries$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
California Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
Crispy Shrimp$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken BLT$16.00
hickory smoked bacon, herbed garlic aioli, sourdough
Dry Aged Steakhouse Burger$19.00
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, special sauce, pickled onion, lettuce
More about Stove and Tap
Four Dogs Tavern image

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pear Salad (GF)$13.75
Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, walnut vinaigrette dressing.
*Dressing contains nuts
Mushroom Soup (GF)$8.50
White truffle essence
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, cracked parmesan, croutons.
*Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avalon Burger$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
Eggplant Chips$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
More about Bar Avalon
Penn's Table image

SANDWICHES

Penn's Table

100 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (518 reviews)
Takeout
More about Penn's Table
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. image

 

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

10 E Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Chester

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston