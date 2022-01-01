West Chester American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West Chester
More about Market Street Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Mainline
|$14.25
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
|Bruno
|$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
|3 Egg Platter
|$6.50
Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns
More about Timothy's West Chester
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Stadium Fries
|$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
|California Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
|Crispy Shrimp
|$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
More about Stove and Tap
Stove and Tap
158 W Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$16.00
hickory smoked bacon, herbed garlic aioli, sourdough
|Dry Aged Steakhouse Burger
|$19.00
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Impossible Burger
|$18.00
american cheese, special sauce, pickled onion, lettuce
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Popular items
|Pear Salad (GF)
|$13.75
Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, walnut vinaigrette dressing.
*Dressing contains nuts
|Mushroom Soup (GF)
|$8.50
White truffle essence
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, cracked parmesan, croutons.
*Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons
More about Bar Avalon
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Avalon Burger
|$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
|Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara
|$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
|Eggplant Chips
|$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara