West Chester bars & lounges you'll love

Timothy's West Chester image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Timothy's West Chester

929 S High St, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stadium Fries$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
California Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
Crispy Shrimp$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avalon Burger$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
Eggplant Chips$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
Goal Line Pub image

 

Goal Line Pub

700 Lawrence Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. image

 

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

10 E Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
