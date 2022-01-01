West Chester bars & lounges you'll love
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Stadium Fries
|$11.00
A generous portion of our crinkle cut fries seasoned with Old Bay. Served with jalapeno cheddar queso.
|California Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, smoked bacon bits and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
|Crispy Shrimp
|$15.00
Hand battered shrimp, served over our citrus slaw, topped with our honey BBQ sauce and fried jalapeños. Served with a side of our lemon tartar sauce.
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Avalon Burger
|$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
|Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara
|$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
|Eggplant Chips
|$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara