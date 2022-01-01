West Chester sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in West Chester

Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
Rize Green Dream$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
Rize Plain Jane$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
More about Rize Pizza
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Platter$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
Wings$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
More about Riggtown Oven
The Couch Tomato Cafe' image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

31 West Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Holy Chipotle$11.79
Kickin Chicken$9.49
16" Plain Jane$18.49
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe'
Love Again Local image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jersey Shore$10.00
Our classic Jersey style breakfast anytime sandwich. So delicious with thick sliced grilled LAL ham, battered and baked tofu and melted cheddar on a toasted mg bread, slathered with mayo.
Turkey Club$13.00
Double decker of happiness. BLT on top, turkey sandwich on the bottom. Coconut bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made turkey, cheddar cheese, and sliced apples on three slices of seeded multigrain toast with choice of spicy or regular mayo.
My Cousin Vinny$12.00
Everyones favorite classic italian hoagie. Our housemade salami, ham, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy hoagie spread, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano. Best sandwich you'll ever meet!
More about Love Again Local
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Family Meal- Feeds 2-3$44.99
Menu changes weekly!
Large Family Meal - Feeds 4-6$79.99
Menu changes weekly!
Mae's Burger$14.00
More about Mae's WC
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SINGLE PANCAKE$3.00
COUNTRY POTATOES$4.00
BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

