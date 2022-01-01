West Chester sandwich spots you'll love
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
|Rize Green Dream
|$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
|Rize Plain Jane
|$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
|Wings
|$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
The Couch Tomato Cafe'
31 West Gay St, West Chester
|Holy Chipotle
|$11.79
|Kickin Chicken
|$9.49
|16" Plain Jane
|$18.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Jersey Shore
|$10.00
Our classic Jersey style breakfast anytime sandwich. So delicious with thick sliced grilled LAL ham, battered and baked tofu and melted cheddar on a toasted mg bread, slathered with mayo.
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
Double decker of happiness. BLT on top, turkey sandwich on the bottom. Coconut bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made turkey, cheddar cheese, and sliced apples on three slices of seeded multigrain toast with choice of spicy or regular mayo.
|My Cousin Vinny
|$12.00
Everyones favorite classic italian hoagie. Our housemade salami, ham, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy hoagie spread, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano. Best sandwich you'll ever meet!
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
|Small Family Meal- Feeds 2-3
|$44.99
Menu changes weekly!
|Large Family Meal - Feeds 4-6
|$79.99
Menu changes weekly!
|Mae's Burger
|$14.00