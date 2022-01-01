West Chester Italian restaurants you'll love

Limoncello West Chester image

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Arancini$13.00
Fried “risotto balls” filled with beef bolognese, green peas, mozzarella
Maria's Meatballs Family Style$65.00
San marzano tomato sauce, basil
More about Limoncello West Chester
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Family Meal- Feeds 2-3$44.99
Menu changes weekly!
Large Family Meal - Feeds 4-6$79.99
Menu changes weekly!
Mae's Burger$14.00
More about Mae's WC
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avalon Burger$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara$22.00
ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce
Eggplant Chips$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
More about Bar Avalon

