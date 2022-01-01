West Chester pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in West Chester
More about Rize Pizza
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
|Rize Green Dream
|$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
|Rize Plain Jane
|$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
More about Riggtown Oven
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
|Wings
|$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe'
The Couch Tomato Cafe'
31 West Gay St, West Chester
|Popular items
|Holy Chipotle
|$11.79
|Kickin Chicken
|$9.49
|16" Plain Jane
|$18.49