West Chester pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in West Chester

Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.50
House breaded chicken tenders. Small comes with 4 tenders and your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
Rize Green Dream$24.00
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze
Rize Plain Jane$18.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Platter$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
Wings$12.95
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce
The Couch Tomato Cafe' image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

31 West Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Holy Chipotle$11.79
Kickin Chicken$9.49
16" Plain Jane$18.49
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$8.25
Provolone cheese, cappicola, genoa salami, ham, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano.
Cheese Steak
American Cheese on bottom, mozzarella on top
Chicken Finger$11.95
