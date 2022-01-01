Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in West Chester

West Chester restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

Takeout
Wednesday Soup: Broccoli and Cheddar$3.49
12oz. Broccoli and Cheddar Soup$3.49
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

Takeout
Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup$13.00
