Buffalo chicken salad in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
More about Cafe Services
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Rize Pizza
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Spicy chicken strips, onion rings & mozzarella over a garden salad
More about Riggtown Oven
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
More about Cafe Services
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Timothy's West Chester
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
More about Pizza Peddler

