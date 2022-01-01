Burritos in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve burritos
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Pepper, Sauteed Onion, Potato, Pepper Jack, Hen Eggs
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Willow Burrito
|$10.25
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
8 W Gay St, West Chester
|BRAISED SHORT RIB SANTA FE BURRITO
|$11.95
Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar
|RAGING BULL BURRITO
|$10.75
Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar
|MINI BURRITO
|$7.50
Chicken, rice, bean and cheese (no substitutions)
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up