Burritos in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Pepper, Sauteed Onion, Potato, Pepper Jack, Hen Eggs
More about Dartcor
Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Willow Burrito$10.25
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo
More about Market Street Grill
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

8 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
BRAISED SHORT RIB SANTA FE BURRITO$11.95
Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar
RAGING BULL BURRITO$10.75
Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar
MINI BURRITO$7.50
Chicken, rice, bean and cheese (no substitutions)
More about JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
More about Cafe Services
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO$14.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

