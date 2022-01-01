Cake in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve cake
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Sautéed Crab Cakes
|$42.00
Two 4oz crab cakes served with asparagus, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.
*Contains gluten and dairy
|Six Layer Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Wonderful ending to any meal. Serves two, if you're in the mood to share
More about Mae's WC
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
|Carrot Cake Trifle
|$30.00
Carrot Cake Trifle with Cream Cheese Mousse & Candied Walnuts
More about Pizza Peddler
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|Chocolate Guiness Stout Cake
|$5.50
|Red Velvet Cake
|$4.95
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.95