Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Sautéed Crab Cakes$42.00
Two 4oz crab cakes served with asparagus, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.
*Contains gluten and dairy
Six Layer Chocolate Cake$12.00
Wonderful ending to any meal. Serves two, if you're in the mood to share
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Trifle$30.00
Carrot Cake Trifle with Cream Cheese Mousse & Candied Walnuts
More about Mae's WC
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$7.00
More about Bar Avalon
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Guiness Stout Cake$5.50
Red Velvet Cake$4.95
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.95
More about Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
CRUMB LOVERS CAKE$4.50
More about Two Birds Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Brisket

Cobb Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Tortellini

Philly Cheesesteaks

Taco Pizza

Arugula Salad

Burritos

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston