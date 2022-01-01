Calamari in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Served with three dipping sauces - sweet chili, marinara and limoncello garlic aioli
|Calamari Siciliani
|$16.00
sauteed calamari tossed with capers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, long hots
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Parmesan Calamari
|$20.00
Remoulade and parsley pistou.