Calamari in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Served with three dipping sauces - sweet chili, marinara and limoncello garlic aioli
Calamari Siciliani$16.00
sauteed calamari tossed with capers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, long hots
Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan Calamari$20.00
Remoulade and parsley pistou.
PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$10.25
